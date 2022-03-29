Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 101,486 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 294,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101,486 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

TJX Companies stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

