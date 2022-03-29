Van ECK Associates Corp Has $11.54 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $11,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

Shares of VTR opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.25, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $62.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.52.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,285.81%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

