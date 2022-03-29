Van ECK Associates Corp Has $24.62 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,939 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.43.

NYSE:LOW opened at $213.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

