Van ECK Associates Corp Has $41.24 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $41,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $5,132,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,064 shares of company stock worth $15,646,063. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $693.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $633.47 and its 200-day moving average is $623.75. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $469.36 and a 1-year high of $697.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.