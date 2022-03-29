Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 370,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,634 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 99.71% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

