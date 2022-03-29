Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Balchem were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 294.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 118.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 26,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 5.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 997,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,642,000 after buying an additional 51,210 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCPC opened at $137.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.42. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $119.37 and a 12-month high of $174.29.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

