Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 394,867 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $30,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,754 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

NYSE:LPX opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

