Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,404 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $12,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLL. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 121.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 27.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,106 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 511.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,424 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $94,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Czachor acquired 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,530.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,993 shares of company stock worth $158,511. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PLL opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.21). On average, analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

