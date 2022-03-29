Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,441,147 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,441,147 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Masco by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. Masco’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

