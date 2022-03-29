Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 291,362 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,008,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,362 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tronox were worth $48,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Tronox by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,180,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 721,587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tronox by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after acquiring an additional 637,605 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,066,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,561,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Tronox by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 623,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 452,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

