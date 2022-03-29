Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 284,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $10,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

LCID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.80.

LCID stock opened at 25.38 on Tuesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of 16.12 and a 12-month high of 57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is 33.07.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The company had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

