Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Lowered by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $94,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,347,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,754. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $91.49 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

