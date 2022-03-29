Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 63,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 96,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.