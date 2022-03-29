VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

VEON has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.61 on Friday. VEON has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VEON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VEON by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

