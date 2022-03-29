VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VEON. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.95.

NASDAQ:VEON traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. 16,055,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,000,272. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. VEON has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,413,000 after buying an additional 3,552,115 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,156,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in VEON by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 123,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in VEON by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,340 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in VEON by 773.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 295,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile (Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

