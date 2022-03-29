Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $349.49 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $322.68 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.36.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

