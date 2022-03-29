Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 911,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,776,000 after purchasing an additional 32,531 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 253.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, EVP Laura White sold 9,063 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $451,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $51.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

