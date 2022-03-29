Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $686.55 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $504.05 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $665.73 and its 200-day moving average is $654.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.