Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $71,599,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $48,914,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $38,747,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after acquiring an additional 953,996 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.