Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day moving average of $167.06. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $121.04 and a one year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

