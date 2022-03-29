Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.78 million.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 346,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Verint Systems has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.33.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $246,545.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

