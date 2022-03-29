VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,099,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,455,000 after purchasing an additional 130,450 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after purchasing an additional 364,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $425,452,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 13.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,554,000 after purchasing an additional 138,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total value of $601,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,201 shares of company stock worth $6,001,978. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $219.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.39 and a 1 year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

