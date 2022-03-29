Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Vertex stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,498.00, a P/E/G ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.81. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex by 712.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vertex by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vertex by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

