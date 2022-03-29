Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Up to $6.93

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $8.00. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 1,322 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

