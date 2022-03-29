Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Up to $6.93

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $8.00. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 1,322 shares changing hands.
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35.
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:EVTL)
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
