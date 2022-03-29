VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.086 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

