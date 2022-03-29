Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL) Director Clay Thorp Purchases 3,000 Shares

Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) Director Clay Thorp acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.55. Vigil Neuroscience Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc is a microglia-focused therapeutics company. It focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil Neuroscience Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

