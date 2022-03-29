Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Releases Earnings Results

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Viomi Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
VIOT stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $10.41.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
About Viomi Technology (Get Rating)
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.
