Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Releases Earnings Results

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Viomi Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

VIOT stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 43.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 75,174 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 874.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 183,127 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 787.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 170,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology (Get Rating)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.