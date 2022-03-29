Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.78.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 2.22. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 241.03%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,702,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,157,425 shares of company stock worth $56,593,929. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.