Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.20. Virtu Financial posted earnings of $2.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

VIRT opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of -0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 374,532 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 51,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.