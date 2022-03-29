Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 252,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $220.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $422.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

