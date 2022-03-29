Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Up 75.0% in March

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of VMAR stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -2.54.
Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 350.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.
About Vision Marine Technologies (Get Rating)
Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.