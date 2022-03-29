Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Up 75.0% in March

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VMAR stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -2.54.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 350.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMAR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

