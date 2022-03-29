Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Up 136.9% in March

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 136.9% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
IAE opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $9.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
