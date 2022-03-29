Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Up 136.9% in March

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 136.9% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IAE opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $9.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

