VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTEX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in VTEX during the third quarter valued at $1,131,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,552,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,296,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,492,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,533,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VTEX opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. VTEX has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

