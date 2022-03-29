Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Short Interest Update

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Wacoal stock opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $983.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.40. Wacoal has a twelve month low of $74.23 and a twelve month high of $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.32.

Get Wacoal alerts:

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $376.44 million for the quarter. Wacoal had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 3.34%.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.