Wagerr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,785.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $2,785.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002141 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.01 or 0.00265501 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009544 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 234,079,511 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.