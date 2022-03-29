Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Raised by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,251,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,438,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 17.8% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.8% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

WMT traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.63. 172,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,195,785. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.