Waltonchain One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.48 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $42.17 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,745,542 coins and its circulating supply is 79,770,330 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

