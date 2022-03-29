Warburg Research Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Jenoptik (ETR:JENGet Rating) received a €40.00 ($43.96) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JEN. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($35.71) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €36.00 ($39.56).

JEN traded down €0.88 ($0.97) on Tuesday, reaching €29.94 ($32.90). The stock had a trading volume of 220,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €21.62 ($23.76) and a fifty-two week high of €37.80 ($41.54). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €31.20 and a 200-day moving average of €32.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17.

About Jenoptik (Get Rating)

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.