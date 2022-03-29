Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRBY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 210,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,268,483.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,657,399 shares of company stock worth $90,284,109 and have sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Warby Parker by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY traded up $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $35.63. 32,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,325. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. Warby Parker’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

