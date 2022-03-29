WCM Investment Management LLC Has $16.86 Million Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,804 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $16,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries stock opened at $80.95 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.50 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.31%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFPI. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

