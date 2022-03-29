WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 36,012 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 338,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.