WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $186.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.56.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $525,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $755,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,738 shares of company stock valued at $18,213,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

