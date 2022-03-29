Welch Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,878,000 after purchasing an additional 947,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,196,000 after purchasing an additional 723,358 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,635,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,227,000 after buying an additional 61,125 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADM opened at $92.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average is $69.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

