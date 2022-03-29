Welch Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,094 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $44,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

