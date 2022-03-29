Welch Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,772 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 66.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $70,800,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 194.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after buying an additional 1,914,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Ford Motor stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.