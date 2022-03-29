Welch Group LLC Sells 582 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Welch Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $238,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 40,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

OKE stock opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

