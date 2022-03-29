Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0606 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years.

EAD opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $9.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAD. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,088 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 415,223 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 18.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,960 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period.

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

