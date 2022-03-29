Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0606 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years.
EAD opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $9.22.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)
