Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on UHS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE:UHS opened at $149.36 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.26.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $92,187,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.