Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period.

Shares of IGI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. 258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,604. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

