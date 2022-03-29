Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the February 28th total of 93,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $21.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.01.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

